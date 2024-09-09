Guitar Festival held at Woodstock & Mussoorie International Schools

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 8 Sep: In a landmark event for music education in India, the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) organised a three-day Guitar Festival featuring workshops and concerts at Woodstock School and Mussoorie International School. Held amidst the scenic hills of Mussoorie, the festival drew students, educators, and music enthusiasts from across the region.

Designed to nurture young talent, the festival included intensive guitar workshops led by world-class composer and guitarist Maestro Matt Bacon.

Students had the opportunity to hone their skills, explore different styles of playing, and learn essential techniques for classical guitar. The workshops were tailored to cater to varying skill levels, ensuring a rich learning experience for all participants, said Sonia Khan, Head of ABRSM India.

The highlight of the festival was the ‘Jugalbandi’ of guitar with the tabla and sitar, featuring Maestro Matt Bacon, the mentor of ABRSM India, and Ustaad Aloke Maiti from Woodstock School. The evenings showcased a diverse repertoire, from classical guitar pieces to more modern compositions, offering audiences a glimpse into the vast range of guitar music.

In addition to enhancing students’ technical abilities, the festival emphasised the importance of musical expression and creativity. ABRSM’s continued commitment to fostering music education in India was evident throughout, reinforcing its role in shaping the next generation of musicians.

“This collaboration between ABRSM, Woodstock School, and Mussoorie International School marks a significant step in enriching the musical landscape of the region. Guitar and other music and cultural festivals like this, further solidify Mussoorie’s reputation as a growing hub for arts and education,” said Sonia Khan.

Dr Craig Cook, Principal of Woodstock School, expressed his delight: “What a privilege it was for us to host classical guitarist Matt Bacon on the Woodstock School campus! His artistry on the classical guitar was superb in its breadth, and our students and whole community were truly inspired by his performance.”