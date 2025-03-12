Empowering Uttarakhand: Building a Women-Led Economy

By Pranshu Badoni

Women play a crucial role in shaping not only the family but also weave the societal and economic fabric of the country. From ancient to modern times, the importance of women has been highlighted, and it still holds relevance in the contemporary world. Indian ancient scriptures like the Mahabharata talk about the potential of women in Sanskrit verse which is अपि पुत्रसहस्राणि यदि स्युः स्त्रीवर्जितम्। तद् वै निर्वीर्यतां याति सर्वं नारीमयं जगत्, which means – even if one has a thousand sons, without women everything becomes powerless. The world as a whole is sustained by women. Apart from this, in our Indian history we find women like Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar, Savitribai Phule, Hansa Jivaraj Mehta, Gaura Devi, Tilu Rauteli and many others who have not only marked but created the cultural, societal, political, constitutional and environmental discourse of our country. However, despite having exemplary figures who paved the way for progress, we hitherto lack in providing a free and safe space for women to contribute effectively to Gross Value Added for the state and the country as a whole.

Shambling Figures

Equity must be the norm when it comes to gender, but at the current rate of global progress, it will take 132 years to close the gender gap. India ranks 129th out of 146 countries, according to the World Economic Forum Gender Gap Index 2024, highlighting the vast untapped potential of women. To bridge this gap, it is essential to provide women with equal opportunities across various sectors, giving them a voice in shaping their future. One of the most crucial areas for ensuring this representation is politics. Globally, women hold only 26.7% of parliamentary seats, while in India and Uttarakhand, their representation stands at just 14.1% and 11%, respectively.

As a nation and state, we cannot achieve sustainable prosperity if women remain held back by social and cultural barriers. However, the Indian Constitution, through the Directive Principles of State Policy, Fundamental Rights, and protective laws like the POSH Act, envisions safeguarding women’s rights and ensuring a conducive environment for their participation. Despite these provisions, women’s labour force participation in India and Uttarakhand remains below half of the total workforce, reflecting the urgent need for stronger implementation of policies and systemic change

Crucial role

From the formation of the state to sustaining the livelihood in the hilly region, women of Uttarakhand have played a pivotal role. Across the state, due to the outmigration of males, women contribute up to 90% of the total work in agriculture and animal care. The occupation in which they are engaged comes with several challenges, like lack of profitability, wildfire, wild animals, irrigation, fragmented land, and some are coupled with natural disaster. This makes the financial and individual well-being of the women very vulnerable. To overcome the predicament, they require a new perspective to bring financial stability, which creates societal and economic prosperity.

Looking at the challenges and changing dynamics in livelihood, most of the women are now seeking employment in the education sector. This shift can be interpreted in three ways: first, it provides a safe working place with decent income; second, it allows them to balance work and family responsibilities more easily; and third, reluctance to break the shackles of orthodox practices. This trend persists despite the state’s economy being heavily dependent on tourism, which contributes more than 40% of the GSDP, and its abundance of natural resources with untapped economic opportunities.

Lost Opportunities

Uttarakhand secured the top rank in the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Index, sharing the position with Kerala, as per the latest report published by NITI Aayog. However, a closer look at individual indicators reveals that SDG 5 (Gender Equality) received the lowest score among all SDG indicators. Women in the state continue to face limited accessibility to opportunities due to excessive restrictions imposed by family and society, which act as an impediment in their growth process. Both urban and rural areas report cases of domestic violence against women, with alcohol abuse being a significant contributing factor. The prevalence of excessive alcohol consumption in the state has exacerbated these issues, highlighting the need for stronger social reforms and policy interventions to ensure a safer and more equitable environment for women.

In this process, the intellectual rigour and the skill required for a market-driven economy are being lost as the whole energy is absorbed to overcome societal and family-oriented restrictions. As a result, they often limit themselves to a few sectors, avoiding fields like business, transport, entrepreneurship, and many others, which demand problem solving skills. This comes at a high opportunity cost, not just for women but for the economy as a whole. Moreover, it is also true that when women lead a sector, governance is likely to improve and corruption decreases due to traits such as empathy, sensitivity, and nurturing. For instance, during the COVID-19 pandemic, countries led by women, such as New Zealand under Jacinda Ardern, demonstrated effective crisis management.

Initiatives and Way Forward

A substantial effort is needed to unlock women’s untapped potential, requiring a collaborative approach between society and the government. The biggest challenges are changing societal perceptions and ensuring public spaces are safe for women. Achieving this requires good parenting and education for adolescents, as laws and policies alone cannot drive change unless they are deeply ingrained in behaviour. A behavioural-led approach is essential, spearheaded by civil society and supported by the government.

Uttarakhand has over 60,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) that form a crucial part of civil society. Some of these SHGs not only uplift women but also create a positive impact on the broader community. For instance, Baini Sena in Haldwani and Triveni Sena in Rishikesh were recognised for best practices in waste management. These women-led models are now being replicated in other states, showcasing their scalability and success. Beyond governance and sanitation, women also preserve Uttarakhand’s unique culture through SHGs. An example is Himalayan Bloom in Champawat, which integrates traditional art into toy-making and exports them globally. In the transport sector, the SheCab initiative was introduced to promote safe transportation for women, though workplace safety remains a challenge.

One of the fundamental principles of economics is that people respond to incentives. Recognising this, both central and state governments have adopted women-centric policies, such as property and ration card ownership under Awas Yojana, Nanda Gaura Yojana, and Ghasyari Kalyan Yojana. Despite these efforts, women’s labour force participation remains low. To address this, the Triple A Approach—Availability, Accessibility, and Absorption—should be implemented across central, state, and local self-government levels to ensure these initiatives reach the intended beneficiaries.

Uttarakhand is rich in natural resources, offering hidden economic opportunities. To capitalise on this potential, three key steps are essential: upskilling women in digital and financial literacy, diversifying income sources to adapt to seasonal employment fluctuations, and creating safe workspaces through better education and parenting models.

To achieve this, the 5R’s Approach should be integrated into policies: Recognise, Redistribute, Represent, Reduce, and Reward unpaid care and domestic work. By creating more opportunities and safe spaces for women, Uttarakhand can become a Viksit (developed) and Sashakt (empowered) state. Women are already empowered—it is society and public spaces that need empowerment to accept their dignity and rights to work freely.

(Pranshu Badoni is a Public Policy Professional currently working with the Government of Uttarakhand)