Kunwar Pranav Singh again fails to secure bail

By Arun Pratap Singh

Haridwar, 11 Mar: Former BJP MLA from Khanpur, Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion will have to spend the coming Holi festival in jail as his bail plea could not be heard today and the next date of hearing has been fixed on 18 March.

Champion’s bail plea was to be heard today, but the judge concerned was not present and, as a result, it could not be heard. Now, Champion’s bail plea will be heard on 18 March. Consequently, his judicial custody has been extended till 21 March. Champion’s lawyer Arun Bhadauria mentioned that Champion’s judicial custody has been extended till 21 March.

Currently, Champion is undergoing treatment at Haridwar District Hospital, where he has been admitted for the last 25 days. After his health deteriorated in jail, the jail administration admitted him to the district hospital, and since then, he has not been shifted back.

It may be recalled that Champion remains in judicial custody in connection with a firing incident on the office of the current Khanpur MLA, Umesh Kumar, in Laksar. Champion had reportedly opened fire outside the office of Kumar on Republic Day in retaliation to an alleged threat issued by Kumar the previous day. Champion was arrested from Dehradun and remains in judicial custody.

On the other hand, MLA Umesh Kumar, also seen brandishing his gun and issuing threats, was granted bail by another court. Champion was in jail but his health deteriorated following which he was admitted to Haridwar District Hospital and remains there for the last 25 days.

It may be recalled that Champion’s wife and the last time BJP candidate from Khanpur, Devyani, had also accused Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar of threatening to kill Champion. In this case, the police registered a case against Kumar, who was taken into custody and presented in court, but the court granted bail to him. His bail and the way Kumar was handled with soft gloves by the Police and the government was severely criticised by the Uttarakhand High Court.