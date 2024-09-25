Ensure benefit of Ayushman Bharat to all eligible persons: Hyanki

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Sep: On the sixth anniversary of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, State Health Authority’s recently appointed Chairman Arvind Singh Hyanki, a retired IAS officer, addressed the personnel and called upon them to ensure that the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat and Atal Ayushman schemes reach all eligible persons. He also emphasised that, while working in the health related Ayushman Yojana, one should keep the human aspect in mind.

Hyanki also insisted that it is only because of good fortune that one can serve with this scheme and serve the mankind. He insisted that it is necessary to spread awareness among the common people to cooperate in the better operation of the Ayushman Yojana and also called upon the beneficiaries to consider the money spent on free treatment as their own money and not the government’s and be alert about the situations of misuse.

Hyanki said that it is the authority’s collective responsibility to make the benefits of Ayushman Yojana reach the people. Greater efforts are necessary to make the scheme comprehensive and accessible in remote rural areas. For this, the network will have to be increased and whatever efforts can be effective like organising camps at the rural level, taking the help of ASHA and Anganwadi workers, in a planned manner, he insisted. The Chairman of the authority also warned that the hospitals doing wrong activities should be effectively prevented from doing so at all costs while the hospitals giving better service should also be encouraged. He also called upon the employees of the authority to take all responsibilities seriously and ensure timely clearance of the dues.

On this occasion, Director, Finance, Abhishek Anand, Director, Administration, Dr Vinod Tolia, Additional Director, Atul Joshi, Amit Sharma, Dr Harsh also expressed their views.

It may be recalled that Ayushman Yojana was started on 23 September, 2018. So far, Ayushman cards of 57.68 lakh people have been made in the state. 12.50 lakh patients have availed the benefit of free service on which an amount of Rs 2542 crore has been spent towards their treatment.