Families of martyrs will get 60 lakh: Ganesh Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 August: Ex-servicemen and various military organizations of Dehradun district thanked and honored the Minister of Sainik Welfare, Ganesh Joshi by garlanding him and presenting him with a flower bouquet and shawl for the announcements made by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the welfare of the dependants of the soldiers.

On Wednesday, at the camp office of the Minister of Sainik Welfare located at New Cantt Road, Dehradun, the ex-servicemen and various military organizations of Dehradun thanked the government for the announcements made by Chief Minister for the welfare of the dependents of the soldiers on the occasion of Shaurya Diwas. Addressing the program, Joshi said that this demand was being made by the ex-servicemen for a long time, after which on my request, this big announcement was made by Chief Minister in the interest of the state and the military.

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Sainik Welfare Minister said that the amount given to the families of the martyrs has been increased from ₹ 10 lakh to ₹ 50 lakh. In this, an additional ₹ 10 lakh will also be given through the Sainik Rehabilitation Institute, that is, a total of ₹ 60 lakh will be given to the martyr’s family. He said that at the time of death of the ex-serviceman, a provision has also been made to provide financial assistance of ₹ 10 thousand for respectable last rites. Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi said that if I was not a soldier of the army, I would not have been an MLA and a minister. He said that being a soldier, I can understand the pain of the soldiers and whenever I go to the program of the soldiers, I feel as if I am among my family. I always try to work for the welfare of ex-servicemen and their dependants.

The minister said that on August 11, a program to honor and thank Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will also be organized by the ex-servicemen.

It is worth noting that on the request of Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi, an announcement was made by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the soldiers and their dependants on the occasion of Vijay Diwas in which the amount given to the families of Amar Shaheeds was increased from ₹ 10 lakh to ₹ 50 lakh. The dependants of the martyrs will be given appointment in other departments besides the District Magistrate’s office. They will be able to apply for government jobs for five years instead of two years. Departmental contract workers working in the Sainik Welfare Department will be given leave equivalent to Upanal workers.

On this occasion, Major General Shammi Sabharwal, Colonel RS Bhandari, Brigadier KG Behl, Shamsher Singh Bisht, Captain AS Rana also put forth their views in the meeting. During this, Brigadier JNS Bisht, Colonel Virendra Bhatt, Subedar Major TS Rawat, TD Bhutia, District Sainik Welfare Officer Colonel Virendra Bhatt, Colonel GS Negi, Colonel IS Pharswan, Commander Matharu, Captain Baluni, Captain Anand Rana, Colonel Thapa along with hundreds of ex-servicemen and presidents of military organizations were present.