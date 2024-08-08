RS MP Naresh Bansal meets PM Modi

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 7 Aug: Bharatiya Janata Party National Co-Treasurer and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Naresh Bansal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed various contemporary issues.

On this occasion, Dr Naresh Bansal presented the Prime Minister, on Handloom Day today, a shawl made of “Himadri” produced by the artisans of Uttarakhand, and a Gangajali filled with the water of Mother Ganga and a garland of Rudraksha, the favourite of Lord Shiva, in the holy month of Sawan.

Dr Bansal congratulated the Prime Minister for taking up the post for third time in a row and forming the NDA government.

He also handed over the draft of his book “Amritkalam” based on the ‘efficient and praiseworthy tenure’ of Modi over ten years to the PM. PM Modi asked him to give it a complete form and share it with the public. Dr Bansal also presented a copy of the Bhagwat Gita and a book written on Subhash Chandra Bose translated into English to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister deliberated with Dr Naresh Bansal upon various contemporary topics as well as state-specific issues. The Prime Minister appreciated both the roles of Dr Naresh Bansal as National Co-Treasurer and MP and gave him the mantra to continue working diligently in the future.

Dr Bansal, after meeting the Prime Minister, said that it was a pleasant experience every time as one got to learn something new.