Farmers are true scientists: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Agriculture Minister addresses farmers at Himalayan Culture Centre

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 6 Jun: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, addressing the farmers at the Himalayan Cultural Centre here, today, asserted that there is no scientist greater than a farmer. He mentioned their practical wisdom in shaping agricultural progress. Emphasising the need for direct engagement with cultivators, the Union Minister has launched the ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’, mobilising 16,000 teams of scientists across villages to bridge the gap between research and grassroots farming.

Addressing the farmers at the Himalayan Cultural Centre, Chouhan stressed that Uttarakhand, the ‘Dev Bhoomi’ holds immense agricultural potential. He reiterated that the true laboratory for agricultural scientists is the farm itself, emphasising direct farmer-scientist interactions to drive innovation.

The campaign brings together scientists, agricultural experts, and progressive farmers to ensure region-specific agricultural solutions. Chouhan revealed that 2,170 teams of scientists are visiting villages nationwide, studying local soil fertility, climate conditions, and farming practices. In Uttarakhand alone, 75 teams are engaging with farmers to share research and determine future agricultural directions. He also stated that the initiative focusses on listening to farmers’ concerns before shaping policies and schemes.

During the event, the farmers across Uttarakhand voiced concerns over crop damage due to stray animals, prompting Chouhan to prioritise the state under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) for fencing support. He termed this a crucial step towards securing agriculture.

Chouhan lauded Uttarakhand’s fruit and vegetable yield and observed that its apples now rival Kashmir’s produce. He highlighted the increasing demand for ‘Kafal’, a medicinally valuable indigenous fruit. He also emphasised the growing global popularity of millets like ‘Mandua’, urging farmers to focus on quality seeds, branding, and marketing to enhance exports. Additionally, he championed organic farming, citing its health benefits and market potential.

Chouhan promised a comprehensive agricultural roadmap aimed at turning Uttarakhand into a global fruit hub under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and with Uttarakhand government’s support. He also cautioned the farmers against overuse of pesticides, advising farmers to apply them scientifically and in moderation.

Encouraging farmers to use soil health cards and fertilisers optimally, Chouhan further announced that he would be returning to Uttarakhand on 14 June for an agriculture fair, where he will engage directly with farmers.

Among those who were present on the occasion included State Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi, State Secretary, Agriculture, Dr Surendra Narayan Pandey, Director, Agriculture and Horticulture, Ranvir Singh Chauhan, Vice Chancellor, GB Pant University, Prof Dr Manmohan Singh Chauhan and Director, ICAR-IVRI, Bareilly, Dr Triveni Dutt along with several distinguished scientists and officials