U’khand to be made Horticulture hub: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Jun: In a major move to boost Uttarakhand’s agriculture sector, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in a Kisan Chaupal at Pavwala Saura village in Doiwala block here today. Sitting on a traditional cot in the fields, Chouhan had direct and heartfelt conversations with farmers to understand their real problems. He also planted a sapling under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign during the Chaupal event. He also announced on this occasion that Uttarakhand would be developed as a national hub for horticulture.

State Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi and senior officials from the Agriculture Department were also present on this occasion. During the chaupal, farmers raised several issues such as seeds, irrigation, marketing, crop insurance schemes, and getting fair prices for their produce. Farmers growing litchi, Basmati rice, jackfruit, and vegetables also shared their difficulties and gave suggestions for improvement.

Addressing the farmers on this occasion, Chouhan asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is fully committed to doubling farmers’ income and making the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ a reality. He also reminded on the occasion that he too comes from a farming family, so he knows and understands the pain of farmers. That is why he had chosen to come directly to the field and sit on a cot, to check if the benefits of government schemes are reaching the ground level or not. Direct conversation with farmers is necessary for their empowerment.

During the event, the Union Minister instructed the officials to solve the problems raised by the farmers at the earliest. Chouhan also announced that the central and state governments will work together to make Uttarakhand a national hub for horticulture. He claimed that the quality of fruits, grains, and vegetables from Uttarakhand is special and has the potential to get worldwide recognition.

Talking to the media, later, on the sidelines of the event, Chouhan said that visiting the sacred Devbhoomi gives new energy to his mind and soul. He praised the Uttarakhand government’s excellent work in the agriculture sector under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Chouhan assured that the Government of India, along with the Uttarakhand government, will make sure that farmers here benefit from modern farming techniques and get access to both national and international markets for their produce. He also said that special focus will be given to natural farming, technological innovation, and water conservation to make agriculture more profitable in the coming days.

After the Kisan Chaupal, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan later participated in a special programme at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie this afternoon. Subsequently, he also addressed another farmer dialogue program under the ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ at the Himalayan Cultural Centre, Nimbuwala, in Garhi Cantt here this afternoon.