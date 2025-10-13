Farmers becoming Self-Reliant through efforts of Agriculture & Cooperation Dept: Subodh Uniyal

Garhwal Post Bureau

Pauri, 12 Oct: As part of the International Year of Cooperatives, the nine-day Cooperative Fair organised at the Housing Development Ground in Srinagar remained vibrant with the enthusiastic participation of farmers and women self-help groups on Sunday. Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal attended the programme as the Chief Guest, while Cooperation Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat was present as the Special Guest.

On this occasion, both ministers distributed interest-free loans worth Rs 2 crore 21 lakh 50 thousand to 156 farmers of the district. The loans were provided under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Cooperative Farmers Welfare Scheme. Out of this, 55 farmers from Rikhanikhal block received Rs 79 lakh, 61 farmers from Nainidanda block received Rs 84 lakh 50 thousand, and 40 farmers from Bironkhal block were allotted Rs 58 lakh. This scheme is providing a new direction of economic empowerment to small and marginal farmers.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest Subodh Uniyal said that the joint efforts of the Cooperation and Agriculture Departments are making farmers in the state self-reliant. He said that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Cooperation Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Uttarakhand’s cooperative model is setting a new example for the entire country. Appreciating the cooperative fairs being organised across the state, he said that this initiative is giving new direction to farmers and the rural economy.

The Cooperation Minister said that, through cooperative fairs, farmers and women groups are getting opportunities to sell their products and receive information about government schemes. He informed that the state government is providing interest-free crop loans of up to Rs 1 lakh to small and marginal farmers, and loans ranging from Rs 1.60 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for animal husbandry and mushroom production. He added that under the Millets Mission Scheme, cooperative societies are purchasing mandua (finger millet) from farmers at the rate of Rs 4,886 per quintal. This is ensuring fair prices for farmers and reviving traditional hill agriculture.

The previous evening, folk singer Hema Negi Karasi added vibrant local colours to the atmosphere with her soulful folk songs. IFFCO Chairman Dilip Sanghani attended as the Chief Guest for the cultural evening, with Cooperation Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat as the Special Guest. The programme began with a band performance by RC Memorial Ufalda Public School, and the students were awarded Rs 2,100 by the Chief Guest. In his address, Dilip Sanghani said that Uttarakhand has become a model for the country in the field of cooperatives. Praising the efforts of Minister Dr Rawat, he said that the state’s organic farming is a true tribute to Mother Earth.

On this occasion, Lansdowne MLA Mahant Dilip Rawat, Chief Development Officer Girish Gunwant, Additional Registrar of Cooperatives Anand Shukla, Pauri District Cooperative Bank General Manager Sanjay Rawat, Fair Convenor Matwar Singh Rawat, Sampat Singh Rawat, Umesh Tripathi, Mahavir Kukreti, Narendra Singh Rawat, Manoj Patwal (former Chairman of Haridwar District Cooperative Bank), along with other officials, employees, women groups and villagers attended the programme in large numbers.