Dr BKS Sanjay honoured with ‘Wellness Excellence Award’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Oct: Padma Shri awardee and eminent orthopaedic surgeon Dr BKS Sanjay was honoured with the ‘Wellness Excellence Award’ at Wellness Con 2025 in Lucknow for his contributions to public awareness on wellness and healthy living.

At the 2nd International Conference on Wellness, organised by PRAYATNA in collaboration with the Hind Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr Sanjay delivered a keynote address, titled “Health Is Not Only an Asset, but a Resource Which Must Be Nurtured by All.” He emphasised Health, Education, and Nutrition (HEN) as the foundation of national development and introduced his practical wellness framework, DEWS — Diet, Exercise, Work, and Sleep — calling it a “no-cost health booster”.

Highlighting the importance of preventive healthcare, he strongly advocated for regular health screening and early detection as vital tools in reducing the national burden of preventable diseases. He emphasised that “any deviation from normal values should serve as an early warning”, and highlighted the need for every household to have basic health monitoring tools such as weighing scale, measuring tape, full length mirror, thermometer, blood pressure monitor, glucometer, and pulse oximeter.

Dr Sanjay urged the launch of a nationwide Health Screening Awareness Campaign, stating, “Prevention is better than cure.” He concluded by linking wellness to nation-building, urging citizens to contribute towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’, stressing that a healthy and educated population is key to India’s development.