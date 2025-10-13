Ministers Joshi & Uniyal participate in Valmiki Prakatotsav Closing Ceremony, Social Harmony Day, and Talent Award Program

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Oct: Cabinet Ministers Ganesh Joshi and Subodh Uniyal participated at the Valmiki Prakatotsav closing ceremony , Social Harmony Day , and Talent Award program , organized by the National Valmiki Revolutionary Front at the IRDT Auditorium, Survey Chowk.

Joshi felicitated individuals who have performed outstanding work in various fields of society and extended his best wishes for their future endeavors.

In his address, Joshi said that Maharishi Valmiki, through his immortal work Ramayana, provided society with guidance on leading an ideal life. He added that the thoughts and teachings of Maharishi Valmiki continue to inspire society to follow the path of equality, harmony, and righteousness. Minister Joshi emphasized that the Valmiki community is an integral part of Hindutva and has always made significant contributions to social and national development. He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all sections of society today are receiving equal opportunities and respect.

Garhwal Post camera person Mohtshim Khan received the award from the ministers on behalf of Satish Sharma.

The event was attended by MLA Rajpur Khajan Das, State Minister Bhagwat Prasad Makwana, official Punit Mittal, former Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama, Ashok Verma, Morcha State President Rajendra, Vinod Ghaghat, and several other dignitaries.