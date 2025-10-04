Fatal Flaw

Every day there is news of several people being killed in road accidents somewhere or the other in India. It is particularly tragic that, quite often, the victims are children. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), over 1.8 lakh people died in road accidents in 2024. It can also be said with certainty that the majority of these deaths took place due to speeding which was the result of driving under the influence, rash driving, and unskilled drivers. Badly maintained vehicles, exceeding the number of passengers allowed, habitual disregard for safety norms, poor quality of roads and badly designed infrastructure, using mobiles while driving, etc., also contribute to the problem. India remains in the rank of countries with a high per capita rate of traffic accidents.

Unfortunately, despite awareness of this problem, matters are getting worse. The necessary safe-driving culture is not being adopted by the majority of road users, even as ownership of motorised vehicles is rapidly growing with the increase in incomes and relative affordability of motorcycles and cars. Buying a mobile and motorcycle is the priority for working class people once they begin earning, more out of necessity than choice. The problem is further complicated by the fact that ownership of big and fancy cars is a status symbol, particularly for the newly rich, regardless of whether they understand how to use them safely.

Enforcement of the rules on the roads is also lax because there are not enough police personnel available and, of course, rampant corruption. Even the basics are not followed, such as wearing helmets, adhering to speed limits, and changing lanes safely. Much too often, it is the driver of the larger vehicle who is blamed irrespective of whose fault it really was. Driving on city roads has anyway become a complex affair requiring skills that need to be taught by qualified instructors, and not to be learned through ‘experience’.

Bringing down the accident rate requires inculcation of a driving culture among the users by, first, ensuring a comprehensive training course even for two-wheeler riders before granting them a licence, and learning by example – safe and considerate behaviour by others on the roads so that it becomes the norm.

There are also problems specific to cities, towns and villages. These should be identified by administrators and the police. Ways should be adopted to prevent these by correcting infrastructure and intelligent posting of traffic personnel. Home guards and volunteers should be utilised for not just enforcement of rules but also creating safety awareness. The problem is a serious one and needs to be given the required priority by those in charge.