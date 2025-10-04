Problem resolution must be to complainant’s satisfaction: Chief Minister

Review of CM Helpline 1905

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Oct: Despite a student named Sakshi from Sridev Suman University, Tehri, registering a grievance on the CM Helpline regarding the non-issuance of her degree by the university, the matter remained unresolved. When this issue came to the notice of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during the review meeting of the CM Helpline 1905 held at the Secretariat on Friday, he expressed strong displeasure and directed the Secretary, IT, and the Secretary, Higher Education, to investigate the case within one week and submit a report. He also ordered strict action against the erring official. The Chief Minister ordered that the student be provided her degree within one week.

He further directed that Help Desks be established in universities and colleges to resolve grievances of students. Services provided under the Right to Service Act should be clearly displayed on office notice boards. Complaints related to electricity, water, roads, and other basic amenities filed on the CM Helpline should be resolved promptly and efficiently. Officials must display on notice boards the specific day on which they will be available to address grievance-related issues.

During the review, the Chief Minister interacted with complainants and instructed officials to resolve their issues at the earliest. He directed that grievances of disaster-affected individuals be given top priority. He further instructed all District Magistrates to review CM Helpline cases every week, Secretaries, twice a month, and the Chief Secretary once every month. Cases pending for more than three months must be resolved through a special drive.

The Chief Minister emphasised that District Magistrates must regularly conduct public interaction programmes for prompt grievance redressal and warned that accountability will be fixed against officials who fail to address complaints within the stipulated time. He also directed that works related to damaged utility lines and protective walls in disaster-affected areas be taken up on priority and reports be submitted promptly. He reiterated that a grievance will be considered resolved only when the complainant is fully satisfied.

He further directed all departments to submit the status report of complaints received on CM Helpline 1905 to the Chief Minister’s Office by the 5th of every month.

ITDA Director Gaurav Kumar presented detailed information on the complaints received through the CM Helpline and the actions taken by various departments. It was informed during the meeting that the majority of complaints were related to Uttarakhand Drinking Water, Home Department, and Energy.

Present at the meeting were Vice Chairman of Infrastructure Monitoring Council Vishwas Dabar, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, Principal Secretaries RK Sudhanshu and R Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretaries, Heads of Departments of various departments, and all District Magistrates through virtual mode.