Youths clash at Mussoorie’s Picture Palace Chowk, 3 injured

By Sunil Sonker

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 3 Oct: Commotion erupted in Mussoorie late Thursday evening when two groups of youths at Picture Palace Chowk had an argument, which quickly escalated into a violent brawl. The commotion, which unfolded amid a large crowd returning from the fair, created a tense atmosphere. Three youths were injured, while people on the scene were seen running to save themselves.

It is reported that people were returning to Picture Palace Chowk after the conclusion of the Dussehra fair in the city. A verbal altercation between two different groups escalated into a heated exchange of words and physical violence. What initially began as a minor scuffle quickly escalated into a violent altercation.



Three youths were injured in the scuffle. Some people tried to intervene, but the situation escalated to the point where people began leaving quickly, taking their children and family members with them.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Mussoorie police arrived at the scene and, after considerable effort, managed to calm both sides. Some youths were detained and taken to Kuldi police station.

Police stated that no written complaint has been filed by either party, so no legal action has been taken. However, they stated that, if a complaint is filed, appropriate legal action will be taken as per the rules.

Following the incident, an atmosphere of fear and panic prevailed among the locals. People say that security arrangements and police patrolling need to be strengthened during events like fairs to prevent such incidents from happening again.