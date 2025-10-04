Quantum University celebrates Durga Puja with Devotion

Garhwal Post Bureau

Roorkee, 3 Oct: Quantum University celebrated Durga Puja 2025 with great devotion, cultural vibrancy, and enthusiastic student participation from 28 September to 2 October. The five-day festivities combined religious rituals, traditional values, and cultural performances, creating an atmosphere of unity and celebration across the campus.

On Day 1 (28 September), the idol of Goddess Durga arrived at the campus at 6 p.m. Students welcomed Maa Durga with dhol beats, chants, and traditional fervour. On Day 2, morning puja began with Pran Pratishtha & Aarti in the presence of Vice Chancellor, Prof (Dr) Vivek Kumar, and QSB Director Prof (Dr) Manish Srivastava. Evening festivities featured the Mehndi Competition, Thali Decoration Competition, Navdevi Ramp Walk, Ganesh Vandana, and Dhunuchi Naach. Winners were felicitated in a Prize Distribution Ceremony.

On Day 3, after morning puja, cultural competitions included Duo Dance (Winners: Diya Agarwal & Mehek Jaiswal), Group Dance (Winner: Bengali Group), and Singing Competition (Winner: Ayush – BBA LLB, 4th Year). Day 4 began with Hawan and Kanya Pujan, followed by Garba celebrations in the evening, when students joyfully participated in traditional dance. On Day 5 (Dashami), the celebrations concluded with Visarjan, marking the end of the sacred and joyous festival.

The Durga Puja celebration at Quantum University showcased devotion, discipline, and cultural enthusiasm. With active participation from students, faculty, and organisers, the festival became a memorable blend of spirituality, tradition, and togetherness, enriching the cultural life of the campus community.