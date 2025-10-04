Sikh community delegation interacts with Governor

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Oct: A delegation of the Sikh community paid a courtesy call on Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, today. During the meeting, the delegation held detailed discussions on spreading the teachings and universal message of Sri Guru Granth Sahib at a wider level, as well as on the preparations for the 350th Prakash Parv of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The delegation also discussed various social issues and their possible solutions with the Governor. Appreciating the efforts of the delegation, the Governor described Sikh traditions and teachings as a source of inspiration for society and emphasised the importance of disseminating the values of education, service, and brotherhood to every individual.

Present on the occasion were Narendrajit Singh Bindra, Chairman of the Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib Management Trust, Rishikesh; Dr Jagdeep Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Punjabi University, Patiala; Dr Pratpal Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib; Dr Dharam Singh, Advisor, Punjabi University, Patiala; and Dr Kulvinder Singh from Balbir Singh Sahitya Kendra, Dehradun.