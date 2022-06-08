Film Director Munna Rizvi visits Natraj Book Shop

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Jun: Munna Rizvi, Film Director from Mumbai, visited the heritage Natraj Book Shop and met the owner, Upendra Aroraj.

They discussed the ongoing movie shooting in Rishikesh, Haridwar and Dehradun. His last movie as Director and Producer was ‘Wednesday’, featuring Naseerudin Shah and Anupam Kher.

Rizvi was accompanied by his old friend Rajnish Jayal, Advocate, Social Activist and President, Marshall School. Rizvi praised the welcome received from Upendra Arora and promised to visit the Natraj Book Shop again and spend time looking for great books.