Filmmaker Rahul Mittra plays politician in Jio Studio’s ‘Inspector Avinash 

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 17 May: Jio Studio’s mega series ‘Inspector Avinash’ is all set for a huge release on OTT giant Jio Cinema on 18 May. With popular actor Randeep Hooda in the lead, the show is based on true events involving Inspector Avinash Mishra, a former Special Task Force officer of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Helmed by writer-director Neerraj Pathak who has also produced the show for Jio Studios, it boasts of a stellar star cast with brilliant performances, including an important cameo by award-winning filmmaker-actor Rahul Mittra, who’s essaying the role of a politician.

Shot in never-seen-before areas of the state of Uttar Pradesh, supported by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who ensured a hassle-free shoot for the crew, the series features a unique mix of urban and rural locations, showcasing their beauty and complexities. The show stars Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Rahul Mittra, Abhimanyu Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Freddy Daruwala, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.