Filmmaker Rahul Mittra strikes a chord with Gen Z at Theatron          

Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi, 31 Aug: Delhi Public School RK Puram’s Expressions Theatre Club hosted the ‘Theatron 2025’ inter-school theatre festival on 30 August, one of the country’s most anticipated cultural events attracting thousands of students & art enthusiasts.

Well-known filmmaker-actor & branding specialist Rahul Mittra, Guest of Honour at the festival, was greeted with a round of applause by students, jury & faculty members, as he gave his address at a packed auditorium.

“Just Be & not Become,” Mittra told the students while taking them through his journey from growing up years in Chandigarh, starting his professional life as a journalist with the Times of India, shifting to the realm of brand management & turning entrepreneur by founding Brandsmith, and finally becoming a filmmaker with Saheb Biwi aur Gangster, which became a cult film.

Standing out as a beacon of expression, showcasing boundless dramaturgical talent, this grand festival attracted thousands of students from multiple schools across the country and was judged by eminent jury members from prestigious institutions across India. The various competitions included in the event were Nukkad Ki Goonj (Street Play), Stage-A-Thon (Stage Play), Ads Act (Advertisement Enactment), Thespian Coliseum (Shakespearean monologue/soliloquy), Play-O-Poem, Mime Act, Stand-Up Comedy, Dance Drama, amongst others.

Prominent amongst those at the festival included school principal Anil Kumar, Expressions theatre club head Sanya Taneja and actor Gurpal Singh.