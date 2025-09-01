OHO Radio organises Conclave titled ‘Main Uttarakhand Hoon’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 31 Aug: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Sunday participated in the “ Main Uttarakhand Hoon ” Conclave organized by OHO Radio in Dehradun. On this occasion, he shared his thoughts on issues related to women empowerment, youth, education, research, and cultural heritage of Uttarakhand .

The Governor said that the hard work, courage, and talent of the women and daughters of Uttarakhand have always given new direction to the state. “I feel proud that our daughters, through their skills and capabilities, are contributing not only to the progress of Uttarakhand but also to the entire nation. I am confident that in the coming times, they will take Uttarakhand to new heights,” he remarked.

Highlighting the natural and cultural wealth of the state, Lt Gen Singh said that Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand has been blessed by nature with invaluable gifts such as Yoga, Ayurveda, honey, aroma, and wellness. He stressed that it is our responsibility to utilize these treasures properly and convert them into economic opportunities. This, he added, would give Uttarakhand global recognition and open new avenues of development.

Emphasizing the importance of education and research, the Governor said that today Dehradun and Uttarakhand have emerged as major centers of learning for students from across the country and abroad. The state’s renowned educational and research institutions are invaluable assets. “We must promote a culture of research and innovation so that new discoveries and fresh ideas can drive the progress of both the state and the nation,” he said.

Speaking about the youth, the Governor stated that young people of Uttarakhand are excelling in every field. What is needed, he said, is for them to learn and adopt new technologies in step with the times. “This is the era of Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, and the Metaverse. If we master these technologies, we can certainly make a significant contribution to the progress of the state and the nation,” he noted.

On Yoga and spirituality, Lt Gen Singh said that Uttarakhand has earned global recognition as the “Land of Yoga.” The combination of “Yoga and Ayurveda,” he emphasized, can bring a new revolution in the field of health. He recalled that during the Covid pandemic, people across the world turned to Yoga and Ayurveda. “Our spiritual heritage has always guided humanity towards peace, balance, and awakening. We must strengthen this further,” he said.