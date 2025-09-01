Cabinet Minister Joshi listens to PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with party workers

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 31 Aug: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi today joined party workers and local residents at Booth No. 3, Nayagaon, in the Mussoorie Assembly constituency to listen to the 125th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

During the broadcast, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the first Khelo India Water Sports Festival held at Dal Lake in Srinagar, which witnessed participation from over 800 athletes across the country. He also spoke about “Pratibha Setu”, a newly launched digital platform designed to support meritorious students preparing for the Civil Services Examination. In addition, the Prime Minister appreciated the achievements of athletes from Shahdol.

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is a true source of inspiration for the people of the country. He remarked that through this programme, the Prime Minister not only shares new information but also instils energy to move forward towards positive social change. Joshi added that ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is not merely a channel of communication, but an important medium to spread awareness and empower the common people. He appealed to the public to listen to the programme regularly and draw inspiration from it to contribute to society.

The event was attended by Mandal President Rajeev Gurung, Jyoti Kotia, Rajendra Kandwal, Mahendra Negi, along with the Booth Committee and local residents.