FIR registered in Nainital in fake Aadhar Card case

Garhwal Post Bureau

Nainital, 4 Jun: During the ongoing strict verification campaign by Uttarakhand Police, an FIR has been registered over Aadhar cards allegedly made using fake documents in Nainital by the outsiders.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prahlad Meena stated that on 14 May, Amit Lal Shah, a resident of Bada Bazaar, Mallital, Nainital, lodged a written complaint at Kotwali Mallital. He alleged that an Aadhar card had been created under his ancestral address for an unknown individual, despite him having no connection with the person or their family.

Upon investigation, the Aadhar card of Abdul Aleem Khan, son of Mohammad Saeed Khan, was found suspicious, with Shah’s address falsely mentioned. Sub Inspector Deepak Karki was assigned to conduct a detailed probe into the matter.

The investigation revealed that from 2015 to the present, Abdul Aleem Khan and his family had acquired Aadhar cards using forged address documents, which were then used in various government and private transactions.

On 2 June, an FIR was lodged at Mallital Police Station under Section 420 (Fraud) of the Indian Penal Code (FIR No. 28/2025). Kotwali Mallital Police is conducting a detailed inquiry, and authorities have been informed to cancel the fraudulent Aadhar cards and take necessary legal action.

It may be recalled that in the country and particularly in Uttarakhand, a large number of similar frauds have already been detected so far and independent observers claim that a large number of such frauds still remain undetected. Most of such cases are related to illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants living illegally in the state. However, the role of certain local operators has also surfaced who have been facilitating the forgery of Aadhaar and PAN cards, indicating the need for a wider and deeper probe in this regard.