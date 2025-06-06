Farmers require Consistent, Transparent Support from Line Departments: IISWC’s VKSA Insights

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 4 Jun: The ICAR–Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation (ICAR-IISWC), Dehradun, has highlighted the urgent need for continuous and transparent support from government line departments to enhance agricultural productivity in Uttarakhand’s hill regions. During the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA) 2025, farmers consistently reported limited or no assistance from officials of line departments.

Farmers face several constraints impacting their agricultural productivity, including –

Limited Access to Information: Farmers have limited access to information on existing schemes and programs designed to benefit them.

Geographical Barriers: High altitude, undulating topography, and limited road networks hinder government officials from reaching farmers’ fields.

Manpower Shortages: Staff shortages and additional responsibilities constrain officials’ ability to assist farmers effectively.

These challenges necessitate urgent attention from higher authorities to address the shortcomings and reverse the situation, ensuring that farmers receive the support they need.

ICAR-IISWC deployed five teams of scientists to address the pressing issues faced by farmers in 13 villages across various blocks on 3 June. The teams identified common problems such as –

Wildlife Damage: Damage from wild boars, peacocks, monkeys, rabbits, and barking deer.

Crop Diseases: Issues like root rot, stem borer, nematodes, drying of leaves, and plant mortality in crops like beans, colocasia, maize, chana (Bengal gram), ginger, sugarcane, and poplar.

Irrigation Challenges: Lack of adequate irrigation facilities and water scarcity.

Marketing Difficulties: Difficult terrain complicates the production and marketing of agricultural produce.

On 3 June, five teams of scientists from ICAR-IISWC, led by Er SS Shrimali, Dr Leh Chand, Dr Vibha Singhal, Dr Sridhar Patra, and Dr Raman Jeet Singh, conducted field visits across 13 villages. These included Sahaspur Block: Kimadi, Naubhagha, Rikholi; Raipur Block: Dharkot, Katkod, Simiyand; Bhagwanpur Block: Buggawala, Chhangamajri, Shisona; Chakrata Block: Hoda, Koruwa, Sainj.

During these visits, the teams engaged with 596 farmers, addressing their concerns and providing location-specific guidance. A wide range of Kharif crop advisories and practical agricultural solutions were recommended to tackle local challenges and improve productivity. The VKSA 2025 campaign, running from 29 May to June 12 is a nationwide initiative aimed at empowering farmers with scientific agricultural knowledge and modern techniques.

The coordination team, led by Dr Madhu (Director), Dr Bankey Bihari, Dr M Muruganandam (Principal Scientists), Anil Chauhan (CTO), Er Amit Chauhan (ACTO), Praveen Tomar (STO), and Meenakshi Pant (PA), is committed to the effective utilisation of this campaign to address farmers’ problems and gather researchable insights for sustainable farming.