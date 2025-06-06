Sanitation workers to benefit from cabinet decision: Bhagwat Prasad Makwana

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 4 Jun: In a significant decision taken during today’s cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, approval was granted for 12 proposals, one of which holds major importance for the families of sanitation workers. The Cabinet has decided to allow appointments under compassionate grounds for the dependants of 859 deceased sanitation workers.

This long-pending issue was a result of the previous Harish Rawat government’s one-time settlement policy. While 859 sanitation workers were regularised under that scheme, their families were denied the right to compassionate appointments, and the posts were also abolished upon retirement.

Now, with the Dhami government’s decision, the families of these 859 sanitation workers will finally be eligible for compassionate appointments.

Vice Chairman of the Safai Karamchari Commission, Bhagwat Prasad Makwana has expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the Cabinet for this pro-worker decision. He also extended thanks to the Secretary and Director of Urban Development for their support.

Makwana stated that many such cases were pending across various urban bodies in the state, and the Commission had been continuously urging the government to take a sympathetic view and provide appointments to the dependants. The acceptance of this long-standing demand by the government and administration is a welcome step, he added.

He further noted that the Dhami government has previously won the hearts of sanitation workers through positive decisions such as increasing the honorarium of environmental workers, reviving the group insurance scheme (which was discontinued during the Congress regime) by enhancing the insurance amount from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, and ensuring the premium is paid by the government.

Makwana expressed hope that the Chief Minister and the Cabinet would soon take further positive steps towards regularising sanitation workers who have been serving through Mohalla Swachhata Samitis, Nala Gang teams, night shifts, and outsourcing arrangements, and also initiate new recruitment drives for sanitation staff in the state.