IPS officer Rachita Juyal to head Vigilance probe into Haridwar Land Scam

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 6 Jun: IPS officer Rachita Juyal, a 2015 batch officer who has been in the news for her move to resign from the Police Service, has now been assigned to lead a high-profile vigilance enquiry into the Haridwar land scam.

Orders for the formation of a five-member vigilance team under her leadership were issued by Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli last evening, even as the state government continues to keep her resignation under consideration and has not accepted it so far.

It may be recalled that Juyal had submitted her resignation citing personal and family reasons after completing ten years of service. However, there was speculation, particularly pushed by the Opposition and a section of the social media that Rachita Juyal may have come under pressure for exposing corruption. As the speculation went viral, Rachita clarified that her decision to resign was entirely personal and denied any such claims. The government, meanwhile, has chosen to utilise her experience and reputation for integrity by handing her the responsibility of investigating currently one of the most talked-about cases in the state.

It may also be reminded here that in the Haridwar land scam, taking major action, the government suspended ten officers, including two IAS officers and one PCS officer. Among those suspended was the then DM of Haridwar. The controversy centres around the Haridwar Municipal Corporation’s purchase of around 33 bighas of land in Sarai village during 2024. The land, located near a garbage dump area, had a market value of approximately Rs 13 crores but was allegedly purchased at an inflated price of Rs 54 to 58 crore after being converted from agricultural to non-agricultural status under Section 143 days before the purchase of the land. The purchase reportedly occurred during the time when the Model Code of Conduct was in effect due to civic body elections.

A preliminary inquiry led by Secretary Ranveer Singh Chauhan had found severe lapses and irregularities. Based on his report, initial action was taken against seven officers and employees. Prior to this, five officers had already been subjected to departmental action. Following this, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered a full Vigilance inquiry into the matter.

The government has also ordered the cancellation of the sale deed related to the land, recovery of public funds, and a special audit of all projects undertaken by the Haridwar Municipal Corporation during the tenure of then Municipal Commissioner Varun Chaudhary. It is also noted that the purpose for which the land was acquired has remained unclear, further fuelling questions regarding the intent and beneficiaries of the transaction.

Meanwhile, the appointment of Rachita Juyal as the head of the Vigilance probe is being viewed as a significant and bold move by the state government. Probably by appointing Juyal as head of vigilance probe into the Haridwar Land Scam, the government has tried to project on the one hand that it has no hand behind the resignation of Rachita Juyal and, on the other hand, it has made an effort to reinforce public trust and administrative transparency while countering political speculation.