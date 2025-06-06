DM Savin Bansal approves roof installation for Doon’s smart parking projects

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 4 Jun: District Magistrate (DM) Savin Bansal has granted approval for the installation of roofs on the city’s upcoming smart automated parking facilities, marking a significant milestone in Dehradun’s push towards modern urban infrastructure. The work on these state-of-the-art parking projects, being executed at a rapid pace, is currently in its final phase.

As per official sources, the automated parking structures at three key locations, Tibetan Market, Parade Ground, and Coronation Hospital complex, are nearing completion. These facilities are expected to be thrown open to the public shortly, providing much-needed relief from the city’s persistent parking woes.

The initiative, undertaken on the directives of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and closely monitored by DM Bansal, aims to decongest busy city areas and offer safer, convenient parking solutions. The DM’s vision for smart infrastructure is also enhancing the physical facilities at Coronation Hospital, thereby streamlining healthcare services alongside easing traffic bottlenecks.

It may also be reminded that Garhwal Post, in a related story published earlier, had also mentioned that the introduction of these automated parking systems is being seen as a model for other urban centres in Uttarakhand. The compact design of these structures allows for installation even in limited spaces and offers the flexibility to relocate them if required. Civic officials have expressed hope that similar facilities will be replicated in other parts of the city in the coming months.

It may also be reminded that the Dehradun Municipal Corporation is exploring digital payment options and real-time availability updates for these parking lots, aiming to make the parking experience seamless for citizens. The administration is further planning awareness drives to educate the public about the use of automated parking systems.

The public has generally welcomed the move, with local traders and residents expressing optimism that these modern parking solutions will not only address the chronic shortage of parking spaces but also contribute to smoother traffic flow in the city centre.