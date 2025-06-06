Nature is Uttarakhand’s Heritage; its Protection is Collective Responsibility: Gov

Garhwal Post Bureau

Nainital, 4 Jul: On the occasion of World Environment Day (5 June), Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) has appealed to the people of the state to pledge their commitment to the protection and conservation of the environment and to integrate this responsibility into their daily lives. He emphasised that the environment is one of nature’s most precious gifts — pure air, clean water, greenery, and biodiversity are part of the natural inheritance, and it is everyone’s duty to preserve them.

The Governor noted that Uttarakhand has been especially blessed by nature. The mountains, forests, rivers, and diverse wildlife are not only the identity of the state but also a heritage of all humanity. Therefore, collective efforts are needed to safeguard them.

He said, “As we face pressing challenges such as climate change, pollution, and loss of biodiversity, we must take conscious and meaningful actions—planting trees, reducing plastic usage, keeping water sources clean, and maintaining cleanliness in our surroundings. These small yet impactful steps, taken together, will lay the foundation for a greener, cleaner, and safer future.”

The Governor urged everyone to take a pledge on Environment Day to protect and nurture the environment and to leave behind a clean and beautiful Earth for future generations.