First Industry Academia Connect Conclave & Expo held

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 18 Nov: ‘Uttarakhand’s 1st Industry Academia Connect Conclave & Expo ‘ was inaugurated by Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd), on Friday at the Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University (UTU) campus. He went to Shaurya Wall, established in the university and paid floral tributes to the martyred soldiers. After this, he inspected the General Bipin Rawat Defense Technology Lab and UTUI Hub built in the university campus and paid tribute to the country’s first CDC, late General Bipin Rawat by garlanding his picture.

In the exhibition organised on this occasion, the Governor also inspected the stalls related to manufactured products related to defence material prepared by students of various engineering colleges and products prepared by self-help groups under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan. He emphasised on bringing the products and models displayed during the inspection to the global level in view of the need in the current perspective and working for this.

In his address, Lt-General Singh appreciated the university for bringing academia , industries and defence experts on a single platform for defence manufacturing and implementing the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme. Urging the students to realize their potential and work on startups, he stressed on 100 percent indigenous technology development and research in the defence sector. The Governor said that when it comes to participating in defence manufacturing, we cannot forget the contribution of Ordnance Factory, Opto Electronics, IRD, DEAL, BEL.

In his address, Secretary Technical Education Ravinath Raman, highlighting the efforts being made by technical education in the defence sector and future plans, inspired them to work on innovation, research, etc, and hoped that new suggestions would emerge in this two-day seminar. At the opening ceremony of the program, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Onkar Singh encouraged the engineering students and industry to work together, highlighting the important role of both in the defence sector and connecting academia and industry together, so that the defence of the country can be improved.