Another valuable contribution of Graphic Era to society

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Nov: Graphic Era faculty have made great use of artificial intelligence to turn the many hassles of physical exercise into a pleasurable experience. The Central Government has marked its seal on the patent of the new invention by registering the names of two faculty of Graphic Era along with a scientist. The special thing is that Prof (Dr) Kamal Ghanshala, President of Graphic Era Group of Institutions, along with the faculty members made this glorious discovery.

This invention, gives relief from body pain caused by heavy exercise and exertion. Not only this, in case of pain, this device based on artificial intelligence will automatically detect it and do everything from massage to training. The team behind this invention includes Dr Ghanshala, Founder President of Graphic Era and computer science faculty, Dr Akanksha Gupta and Dr Vishal Gupta, Associate Professors of Computer Science Engineering, Graphic Era Deemed University. Dr Vishal Gupta is working as Energy Manager.

This discovery will protect the feet, joints and knees from pressure during exercise. For this, a spring with pads has been installed in it. A motor connected to artificial intelligence will control the spring. In this way, the spring will absorb the pressure on the knees due to exercise. Force sensors and fatigue sensors have been used to detect body pain sensation. Based on the blood flow, the sensor will inform the device about pain in the body through the micro controller. When there is less pain, this device will start indicating. Even after this, the device itself will release massage and ginger orange oil on receiving the signal of pain. In this way, this device will turn exercise into a pleasant feeling by protecting the body from pain.

Not only this, this device will inform by giving a signal if any excise is done wrongly. That is, the users of this device will also be saved from the trouble caused by wrong exercise.

The Central Government has stamped its approval on this discovery by registering the patent of this wonderful invention in the names of Dr Kamal Ghanshala, Akansha Gupta and Dr Vishal Gupta. This team has been given this patent for 20 years.

Akanksha Gupta informed that this invention has been done by working day and night for one year under the leadership of Dr. Kamal Ghanshala. Many people are unable to exercise due to arthritis, paralysis and neuro disorders. Especially after seeing the problems of such people and increasing diseases day by day, the team thought of making such a device. The team took this idea very seriously and then started looking for a solution to this serious problem. This success has been achieved after many experiments. This device will also prove to be very useful for the patients. For people who exercise a lot, a wrong step can land them in trouble. This device will stop them from wrong step by giving alarm.

Dr Ghanshala, Founder President of Graphic Era , said that being connected with every new technology of the world, the faculty can think of giving something big to the country and society along with shaping the future of the youth. This device is a happy result of putting that thought into practice. Soon commercial production will be planned to spread the benefits of this device to the whole world. This team is also working on creating a unique device to bring new happiness in the lives of farmers.

There were celebrations in the university campus today on getting this new patent.