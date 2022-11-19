Home Uncategorized Maha Governor Koshyari inaugurates International Maritime Conference INMARCO 2022

MUMBAI, 18 Nov: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inaugurated the 11th edition of the ‘DG Shipping INMARCO 2022‘ the International Maritime Conference and Exhibition on Thursday.

The Conference titled ‘Green Maritime Conclave’ has been organised by the Director General of Shipping in association with the Mumbai Branch of the Institute of Marine Engineers (India).

Chairman of Institute of Marine Engineers (India) Mumbai Branch Arun Kumar Gupta, Director General of Shipping Amitabh Kumar, President of Institute of Marine Engineers (India) Vijendra Kumar Jain, Director, Marine Environment Division of International maritime Organisation Arsenio Dominguez, Chairman of INMARCO 2022 Rajeev Nayyer and Convenor David Birwadkar were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion the Governor called for striking a balance between development and environment. He applauded the efforts of the Maritime Sector to reduce the Greenhouse Gas emissions through cooperation with all stakeholders.

