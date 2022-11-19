Maharaj meets party workers in Kotdwar

By Our Staff Reporter

KOTDWAR , 18 Nov: Satpal Maharaj reached Kotdwar on Friday as per instructions given by the BJP state organisation to the ministers of the government for a two-day stay in the districts. During this visit, he held a meeting with senior BJP workers and shared the works of the government with them and also heard the problems of the party workers and the public.

Rishi Kandwal, BJP District President Virendra Rawat, BJP workers Jang Bahadur, Umesh Tripathi, Ram Prakash Sharma, Sangram Singh, Gayatri, Councilor, party officials and workers were present.