First Lady Gurmeet Kaur inaugurates YT Saloon

First

Lady

Gurmeet

Kaur

YT

Saloon

of Uttarakhand,inaugurated thetoday. The salon is the dream come true of the adorable couple Yuvraj and Twinkle, who offer an exclusive recluse to pamper oneself and have an extraordinary experience of pedicures, facials, haircuts, and nail paints.

The grand opening was attended by several friends and family members, including the First Lady, who lauded the efforts of the young couple.

Speaking on the occasion, Yuvraj and Twinkle expressed their gratitude to the First Lady of Uttarakhand and all those who have supported them in making their dream a reality.

It may be recalled that the First Lady, wife of Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) is proactively involved in the issues related to the women of Uttarakhand.