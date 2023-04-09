Ritu Khanduri inaugurates first community radio FM station in Rishikesh

By Our Staff Reporter

RISHIKESH, 8 Apr: Residents have got the first FM radio gift in Yoga city. Radio Rishikesh 90 FM, the first FM channel to be broadcast from Bhartiya Gramotthan Sanstha of Dhalwala, was inaugurated by Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan on Friday.

The Speaker said that Radio Rishikesh can be heard all over the world. She expressed hope that this radio station through its programs would bring awareness in the society and highlight the sufferings, pains as well as problems of the people.

In the era of communication revolution, although many means of entertainment are available now, but no one has been able to take the place of radio. With the availability of radio listening facility on mobile phones, the number of listeners has increased considerably. Its reach covers every village and every house, that’s why Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes the help of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio. Due to the introduction of FM programs, the young generation is also connecting with radio. Local talents, artists, educationists and intellectuals will also get a platform through radio.

Khanduri inspected the site of the Bharatiya Gramothan Sanstha and inquired about the domestic products made there. Appreciating the Grammotthan Sanstha, she said that apart from providing employment to women, the Bharatiya Grammotthan Sanstha is also promoting hill products. Different types of products prepared by the organization are making their own special identity in the market. The demand for these high quality products is increasing in different regions of the country as well as abroad.