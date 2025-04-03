By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 1 Apr: Columbia Pacific Virtual University, Mathura, has honoured Uttarakhand folk singer Reshma Shah with an honorary doctorate for promoting and propagating folk music and culture in Mussoorie.

At a programme organised in Mussoorie, Municipal Chairperson Meera Saklani felicitated Reshma Shah with a bouquet, shawl and memento. Meera Saklani said that, through her music and dance, Reshma Shah is propagating the culture of Uttarakhand not only in the country but also abroad. She said that she is proud of Reshma Shah receiving the doctorate. She said that the Uttarakhand government is working under various schemes to promote the culture of the state.

Folk singer Dr Reshma Shah stated that she is working in the state and country with the coming generation in the field of folk culture and music. In the last 26 years of her music and dance career, she has travelled to more than 16 countries and promoted the music and culture of the state. She said that the Uttarakhand government is taking many important steps to promote the culture of the state. These steps are being taken to preserve and promote the heritage, art and traditions of the state. The aim of the Uttarakhand government is to promote the folk culture and traditions of the state. The Uttarakhand government has developed many cultural and religious places as tourist places, due to which the folk culture and traditions of this place are spreading all over the world. She said that she is collecting many important things related to the art and culture of Uttarakhand and for this she will build a museum with the help of the government so that future generations can know about the culture, art and food of the state.