4 bookstores sealed for selling books with shortcomings

Dehradun, 1 Apr: The police and administration sealed four bookstores for selling school textbooks with irregularities, here, on Tuesday. The bookstores (National Book House, Asian Book Depot, Brothers Bookstore, and Universal Book Depot) were found selling books without ISBN numbers and barcodes during a surprise inspection by the administration and the state tax department. An ISBN (International Standard Book Number) is a unique number assigned to each published book. It helps identify books and is used by publishers, bookstores, and libraries to keep track of them.

The police said that cases against the store owners were registered at Kotwali Nagar. However, even after legal action, the bookstores continued selling books. When the Senior Superintendent of Police, Ajai Singh, received this information, he sent a report to the District Magistrate, Savin Bansal requesting strict action. The DM then ordered the sealing of all four bookstores to prevent further violations.

According to the information, a joint team of the police and administration reached the bookstores and sealed them. Officials confirmed that they took this action to stop the illegal sale of books and ensure proper regulations are followed. The authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found violating book sale laws in the future.