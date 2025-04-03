DM’s Office to provide free legal aid to needy for first time

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Apr: For the first time in the district, free legal advice and government-appointed lawyers will be made available to the public through the District Magistrate’s office.

Recognising the urgent need for legal assistance among economically weaker sections, District Magistrate, Dehradun, Savin Bansal has initiated the establishment of a Legal Aid Centre within his office. Following his request, the Secretary of the Legal Services Authority has deployed two paralegal volunteers, who will be available on duty every Monday on a roster basis.

The district administration feels that the move is expected to provide relief to individuals struggling with legal complexities, especially those with cases pending in the High Court. It may be pertinent to remind here that a large number of underprivileged, poor and uneducated citizens attend the Janta Darshan programme organised every Monday by the district administration and seek resolution of their grievances. Now, they will receive free legal guidance and assistance in navigating court procedures, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder their access to justice.

Through paralegal volunteers, vulnerable sections of society will not only be educated about their legal rights and responsibilities, but this will also empower them to live with dignity while securing constitutional protections. Authorities hope that this initiative will serve as a milestone in expanding legal access for those most in need.