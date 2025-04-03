Munna Singh Chauhan demands strict action against guilty

Tensions rise over cow remains found along HP-Uttarakhand border

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 1 Apr: Tensions have escalated along the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border following the discovery of a large quantity of cow remains in the Yamuna River, triggering widespread protests and outrage. The incident, which coincided with the observance of Eid, has led to growing concerns over a potential conspiracy aimed at disrupting communal harmony in the region. Various organisations have alleged that this heinous act has been done to incite Hindus during the ongoing Navratri festival. Meanwhile Vikasnagar MLA Munna Singh Chauhan has demanded strict and exemplary action against guilty.

It may be recalled that the shocking discovery in the Dhalipur Yamuna River area of Vikasnagar, yesterday, has resulted in escalation of communal tension, and mass protests, with demonstrators expressing their anger and demanding justice. The situation remains particularly intense in Vikasnagar (Dehradun) and Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh, where local Hindu organisations have mobilised to condemn what they perceive a deliberate provocation.

Authorities from both states are meanwhile claiming to have taken the matter seriously, with police forces on high alert to prevent any further unrest. SSP Dehradun Ajai Singh personally visited the site to assess the situation and ensure that law and order were maintained.

Earlier in the day, protests in Herbertpur were effectively contained by law enforcement, preventing an escalation of tensions.

Political leaders have been vocal in their responses, with MLA Munna Singh Chauhan strongly condemning the act. Describing the mischief as “heart-wrenching”, Chauhan stressed that such incidents, especially during the sacred period of Navratri, would not be tolerated. He praised Hindu organisations for their restraint, despite the provocative nature of the event. He also labelled it a “deep conspiracy” orchestrated by anti-national elements seeking to sow discord between the two states.

It may be reminded here that acts of cow slaughter or desecration have led to violence and tensions between communities across the country including in Uttarakhand and UP. In states like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, past incidents involving cow-related controversies have resulted in law-and-order crises, sometimes escalating into violent clashes.

The current episode in Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand aligns with patterns observed in previous cases where communal discord has been stoked through such incidents, emphasising the need for careful investigation and strict punitive action against those responsible. However, what is normally seen is that once a certain time elapses, such incidents are not only forgotten by the people but also by the authorities and often result in recurrence.

In this case, amid the ongoing investigations, security has been heightened around the border area and in the towns of Pachhwa Doon like Vikasnagar and Herbertpur to prevent any retaliatory actions or misinformation campaigns that could further inflame public sentiments. Community leaders and authorities have urged citizens to maintain peace and allow the legal process to take its course.

Chauhan has demanded that those found guilty must face exemplary punishment to deter any future attempts at disrupting communal harmony.