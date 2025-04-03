CM announces Rs 5 lakh grant to Press Club for sports equipment

Dhami inaugurates Uttaranchal Press Club Cricket Tournament

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the inter-cricket tournament organised by the Uttaranchal Press Club at Maharana Pratap Sport College here today. Donning the pads meant for batsmen, he played the inaugural ball, hitting it with perfect timing. On the occasion, he also announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh for sports equipment for the Press Club. The tournament will run for seven days, from 1 to 7 April, at Maharana Pratap Sports College here.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami stressed on the significance of sports in maintaining mental and physical well-being and observed that journalists, who usually report on sports, would now have an opportunity to showcase their own talent on the field. While, praising PM Modi’s Fit India Movement, he encouraged people to incorporate sports into their daily routine to combat mental stress and stay healthy.

The CM also emphasised the state government’s commitment to promoting sports. He stated that efforts are underway to provide maximum facilities to players. He expressed confidence that Uttarakhand’s athletes would bring greater glory to the state by securing medals in international competitions like the National Games in the near future. He also reminded that Uttarakhand had won 103 medals at the National Games, attributing the success to the government’s effective sports policies.

On this occasion, several dignitaries, including Raipur MLA Umesh Sharma ‘Kau’, Special Principal Secretary and ADG Amit Sinha, DG, Information, Banshidhar Tiwari, and Prashant Arya, along with players, office bearers of the Press Club including Club President Bhupendra Kandari and General Secretary Surendra Dasila as well as club members, sports executives, were also present.