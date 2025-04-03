CM reviews key schemes related to Forest, Energy Sectors

​By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a comprehensive review of game changing schemes related to the Forest and Energy Departments here today. Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal was also present during the review. During the meeting, he emphasised on the need for greater revenue generation from forest resources, enhanced conservation efforts, and rapid advancement in energy production.

Dhami directed officials to modernise forest guest houses and explore new opportunities in herbal cultivation and marketing. He stressed upon prioritising implementation of effective measures to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts, enhancing forest fire management, and promoting biodiversity conservation and eco-tourism.

During the meeting, eco-tourism was discussed at length and as an issue of pivotal focus. Strategies were mooted to develop eco-camping infrastructure, restoring heritage forest rest houses, training nature guides, and launching capacity-building programmes for local youth during the meeting. It was shared that a dedicated eco-tourism website is also in the pipeline. According to officials, local youth have earned approximately Rs 5 crores from eco-tourism operations, Rs 17 crores from transport (Gypsy) services, and Rs 30 lakhs through self-help groups.

The CM later also held a review of the Energy Department and emphasised the urgency of boosting energy production in the state, particularly through small hydro power projects. He reiterated that Uttarakhand was envisioned as both an energy and tourism state, and while tourism development is progressing swiftly, an immense potential in the energy sector, remains largely untapped.

Dhami also instructed the officials to ensure that power lines in urban areas are laid underground before the monsoon and to install solar rooftops on government buildings, and to draft an effective utilisation plan for unused assets of UJVNL and UPCL. The CM also stressed on fast-tracking schemes related to renewable energy enhancement, power distribution improvements, and smart meters.

During the meeting, the officials briefed the CM on progress under the revised Hydroelectric Policy (2023), revealing that eight hydro projects totalling a capacity of 160.80 MW had been approved under One-Time Amnesty, with completion targeted for 2030 at an estimated cost of Rs 1,790 crores. It was further informed that six projects totalling a capacity of121 MW have also received approval, which hold potential to accelerate socio-economic growth in the region.

It was shared that UJVNL is set to initiate work on three major pump storage projects in 2028, with completion expected by the year 2031. These projects are Ichhari, Lakhwar-Vyasi, and Vyasi-Katapathar and they will collectively require an investment of Rs 5,660 crore.

Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal, Lal Batti holder Vishwas Dawar, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, Principal Secretaries RK Sudhanshu and R Meenakshi Sundaram, PCCF and HoFF Dhananjay Mohan, Additional Secretary Ranjana Rajguru and APCCF Nishant Verma, MD, UJVNL, Sandeep Singhal, MD, UPCL, Anil Kumar, MD, PTCUL, PC Dhyani, and other senior officials from the Forest and Energy Departments were among those present.