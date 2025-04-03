PM Modi praises Dhami Govt on completion of 3 ‘successful’ years

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Apr: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his congratulations to the people of Uttarakhand and the state government on completing three ‘successful’ years under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. In a letter addressed to CM Dhami, Modi described him as a hardworking and energetic leader, commending the government’s dedication to service, good governance, and development.

In his letter, the PM has also highlighted the achievements of the state government, noting that these three years have been pivotal in the uplift of Uttarakhand. He praised the government for advancing with pride the state’s heritage while creating new dimensions of development. Modi emphasised that Uttarakhand is steadily moving toward fulfilling the vision for which it was formed 25 years ago.

In the letter, Modi also acknowledged the government’s efforts in developing facilities across sectors such as education, health, infrastructure, transport, and tourism, driven by a concrete action plan. He expressed confidence that Uttarakhand’s potential, combined with the determination of its people, would propel the state to new heights of development.

In his message, Modi again referred to the current period as the decade of Uttarakhand, asserting that the state would set new records of progress and play a significant role in building a developed India during the Amrit Kaal of Independence. He lauded the valiant and hardworking people of Uttarakhand for their ability to achieve remarkable growth through collective efforts.

Commenting on the letter sent to him by the PM, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister’s message, stating that Modi’s constant focus on Uttarakhand’s interests has been instrumental in the state’s development. Dhami stated that the Prime Minister’s words would inspire the government to work with renewed energy and commitment toward achieving greater milestones.