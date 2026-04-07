Forest Dept demolishes 2 illegal mazaars in Udham Singh Nagar district

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Rudrapur, 6 Apr: Uttarakhand Forest Department in Udham Singh Nagar district demolished two illegal mazaars constructed on forest land early this morning. According to the officials, the demolition action was carried out after due legal process, including the issue of notices nearly two months ago, directing the parties concerned to furnish valid land ownership documents.

According to the department, the two religious structures had been erected without any lawful permission within the Dola and Pulbhatta forest ranges falling under the Kichha and Sitarganj forest areas. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Himanshu Bagri informed the district administration that despite clear notices being served, the caretakers of the mazaars have failed to submit any response or documentary proof of legal possession of property within the stipulated time frame. Following the lapse of the notice period and in the absence of any valid claim, the department proceeded with demolition in accordance with established legal procedures.

The operation was conducted with the support of the district administration. The officials have claimed that all the legal and administrative protocols were adhered to and ensured in order to avoid any untoward situation.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Pankaj Upadhyay shared with the media that the decision to remove the illegal structures was taken after detailed deliberations between the Forest Department and the district authorities. Action was taken only after considering all legal aspects to prevent any law & order issues.

During the action, both the illegal structures were completely razed and the debris was cleared from the forest area to prevent any possibility of re-encroachment in the future. The early morning timing of the demolition indicates that the administration aimed to act firmly while maintaining public order.

It is pertinent to note that the state government has been undertaking a sustained drive against illegal encroachments on government land, particularly forest areas. Under the ongoing campaign led by the Dhami government, more than 577 such illegal structures have been removed across Uttarakhand so far, reclaiming valuable public land from unauthorised occupation.