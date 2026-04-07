Trainee IAS officers call on Gov

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 6 Apr: The Governor, Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd), met IAS trainee officers of the 2024 batch at the Lok Bhavan, here, today. The trainees were there on a courtesy call.

On this occasion, the Governor advised the trainee officers to always prioritise honesty, transparency, and public service in their work. He stated that administrative officers serve as an important link between the government and the public, and therefore should work with sensitivity and responsibility.

He also encouraged the officers to understand the geographical, cultural, and social characteristics of Uttarakhand and to implement schemes according to local needs. He emphasised that the use of modern technology and innovation can help in more effective implementation of government programs.

Trainee officers Anshul Bhatt, Harshita Singh, and Snehil Kunwar Singh were present on the occasion.