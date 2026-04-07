CM thanks Centre for new Kendriya Vidyalaya in Tehri Garhwal district

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 6 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed gratitude to the Central Government for approving the establishment of a Kendriya Vidyalaya (Central School) in Madannegi, Tehri Garhwal. It may be noted here that the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has sanctioned the new school, which will commence from the academic session 2026–27.

In a statement issued today, CM Dhami observed that the opening of the Kendriya Vidyalaya will provide quality education to children in Madannegi and adjoining areas, while also strengthening the local educational infrastructure. He emphasised that both the Centre and the State Government are committed to advancing youth in the field of education and shaping their future.

The officials shared that in its initial phase, the school will operate classes from 1 to 5, with one section in each class. Depending on requirements and approvals, it will be expanded gradually in subsequent years. The admission process will begin within 30 days of completing all necessary formalities.

It may be reminded here that this decision of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan follows prior approval from the Government of India to establish 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country. The Madannegi institution in Tehri Garhwal is among those sanctioned schools, which is aimed at expanding access to quality education in the hills.