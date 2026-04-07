Tri-Service Seminar ‘Ran Samwad’ to be held on 9-10 April

Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi, 6 Apr: The Tri-Service seminar, ‘Ran Samwad’, is scheduled to be held on 9-10 April at the Air Force Training Command, Bengaluru. This edition marks the beginning of a continued and structured dialogue on emerging paradigms of warfare, with the theme “Multi Domain Operations: An Imperative for Addressing Conventional and Irregular Threats”.

During the two-day seminar, deliberations will dwell upon building a roadmap for preparing India’s Defence Forces for Multi Domain Conflict, encompassing land, air, sea, cyber, space and cognitive domains. Various sessions will explore key aspects such as the evolution of Multi Domain Operations, global trends shaping modern battlefields, the Whole-of-Nation approach leveraging national resources, doctrinal adaptation and training and the re-imagining of operational art for effective command and control in a complex environment.

The seminar will also provide a comprehensive understanding of civil-military fusion in the context of Multi Domain Operations. The seminar will serve as a guiding reference for the Indian Defence Forces in developing strategies to enhance operational preparedness and effectively address both conventional & irregular threats in a multi-domain environment.

Technological advancements are leading to a significant change in the character and nature of war, bringing a parallel impact on the practitioners of warfare in terms of operational planning, tactics and strategies. In order to deliberate upon this evolving paradigm, the ‘Ran Samwad – Conversations on War, Warfare and Warfighting’ was conceptualised by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan as a first-of-its-kind Tri-Service initiative. The inaugural edition of Ran Samwad, held at the Army War College, Mhow, focused on “The Impact of Technology on Warfare” and laid the foundation for structured strategic dialogue among military professionals and experts.