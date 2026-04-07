IMA elections held in Dehradun; Dr Mahesh Kuriyal elected President

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun , 6 Apr: Indian Medical Association (IMA), one of the country’s leading organizations of doctors, works to protect the interests of medical professionals while supporting the government in improving healthcare services. The association also provides policy suggestions, runs public awareness campaigns, organizes health camps for the underprivileged, and plays a key role during disasters and pandemics.

In this context, elections for the local Dehradun unit of the Indian Medical Association were successfully conducted . Office bearers of the working committee were elected, along with 28 general members.

The election process was conducted peacefully and transparently under the supervision of Election Officer Dr Kiran Kumar Kalra. The Dehradun IMA unit has around 600 registered members, who actively participated in the election .

In the results announced today, renowned neurosurgeon Dr Mahesh Kuriyal was unanimously elected as President unopposed. Other key office bearers elected through voting include: President -Elect: Dr Praveen Jindal; Vice President : Dr Rajeev Dixit; Honorary Secretary: Dr Ankit Parasara; Treasurer: Dr Rahul Awasthi; and Joint Secretary: Dr Siddhant Khanna.

Expressing gratitude for his unanimous election , Dr Kuriyal thanked all IMA members. He said that the responsibility is both an honor and a significant challenge, and he will strive to meet the expectations of all members with dedication. He also extended his best wishes to the newly elected office bearers.

He further stated that IMA will continue to act as a bridge between the government and society, working to strengthen public healthcare, improve access to medical facilities for the poor and needy, and safeguard doctors’ rights. He assured that the organization will remain active in emergency situations, awareness campaigns, and healthcare reforms.