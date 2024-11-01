Formation Day of several States and UTs celebrated at Raj Bhawan

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 29 Oct: The formation day of various states and union territories was celebrated at the Raj Bhawan, here, today. During this event, residents from these states living in Uttarakhand presented a variety of cultural performances. The states and union territories celebrated included Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Lakshadweep.

Notably, the formation days of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are observed on 31 October, while the remaining states celebrate theirs on 1 November. This celebration was held earlier due to the upcoming Diwali festival.

Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) participated in the event, extending his greetings to everyone on their state formation day. He emphasised that this initiative promotes social integration and cultural exchange. He highlighted that this programme, inspired by the ideology of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”, enhances India’s rich cultural diversity and fosters a spirit of national unity, mutual understanding, and respect.

He further stated that such events reflect India’s diversity as unity and work to connect all as one family. Attendees included First Lady. Gurmeet Kaur, Secretary to the Governor Ravinath Raman, Additional Secretary Swati S Bhadauria, Deputy Secretary GD Nautiyal, Vice Chancellor of IFHE University, Prof Ramkaran, and various residents from different states and union territories, along with officials and staff of Raj Bhawan.