Former Minister Nishank presents copy of his book to CJI Dr Chandrachud

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 29 Oct: Former Union Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ held a courtesy meeting here with Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Dr Dhananjay Yashwant Chandrachud. During this meeting, they engaged in an extensive discussion about the role of the Constitution, the importance of Indian languages, and the National Education Policy-2020.

Justice Dr Chandrachud conveyed his good wishes for the successful organisation of the “Sparsh Himalaya Festival 2024” and expressed a strong desire to visit the Writers’ Village.

Although he was scheduled to attend the festival on 26 October, he was unable to be present due to unavoidable circumstances. Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia (the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court of India) represented him at the festival, and the presence of Justice Rakesh Thapliyal (Judge, Uttarakhand High Court) further enriched the event, stated Nishank.

On this occasion, Dr Nishank presented his book, “Aastha aur Adhyatma – Dharti ka Swarg Uttarakhand”, which highlights the faith, traditions, and spiritual heritage of Uttarakhand, to the CJI.