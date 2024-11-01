Ivy House declared Overall Champions at Carman School Sports Meet

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 29 Oct: The Carman Residential and Day School Sports’ Meet concluded today.

Director GIG Mann took the salute as the houses performed excellently in the March Past. Medals were presented to the winners of different groups in the 100, 200, 400 metres races, long jump and shot put events. The teams that performed well in the relays were also awarded today by GIG Mann.

The captains of the four houses displayed their respective colours and led the march past.

Emmanuel House Boys and Girls were chosen as the best in the March Past. Ivy house Boys and Girls were both awarded the prizes for winning in the Tug-of-War.

Mahtuba Ansari won the Overall Sportsperson of the Year award. The ILG Mann Trophy for overall performance was given to Ivy House. S Mann, Principal, Carman School, staff and children were present to witness the event.