Former U’khand cadre bureaucrat held by Delhi Police

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 2 Sep: Retired IAS officer of Uttarakhand Cadre, Dr Ashish Joshi has reportedly been held by Delhi Police near Nehru Park in Delhi this morning. This allegation has been levelled by former MP and senior Congress leader Sandeep Dixit. Ashish Joshi retired as Additional Secretary to Government of India and though from Uttarakhand cadre, he spent most of his time outside the state on deputation.

Dixit has alleged that Joshi was on a morning walk this morning in Nehru Park when he was picked up by Delhi Police. Dixit said that Joshi had been his junior in college and he had known Joshi for a long time. He mentioned that Joshi had served in the government and had recently retired as Additional Secretary to the Government of India, and that he often tweeted under a name which had made him quite popular. Dixit explained that Joshi had called him in the morning but when he tried to return the call later, the phone was out of reach. He said he became worried, especially after Joshi’s wife also called expressing concern.

He also demanded that the Delhi Police should tell the people the details of the whereabouts of Joshi and the reasons why he has been held.

It may be recalled that Joshi is considered quite close to Congress party and has been an activist, strongly criticising the Modi Government and its policies openly on social media even when he was serving with the Union Government. He had given himself the nickname Bismil Prasad on social media.