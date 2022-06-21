Foundation stone of new hostel laid at GHSST Toli Campus

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

PAURI, 19 Jun: The Foundation Stone laying ceremony and ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of the new hostel building of Gauri Himalayan School of Science and Technology (GHSST) Hill Campus, Toli, of Swami Rama Himalayan University was held here on 18 June. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Dhasmana laid the foundation stone for the new hostel building in the presence of all the faculty members and students of GHSST. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Dhasmana stated on the occasion that GHSST has been planned keeping in mind the future of the youth living in the far-flung areas of the state. “Expanding the facilities for the students studying at GHSST, such as construction of a new hostel building with modern facilities has been initiated. Soon the construction work of the hostel will be completed. At present, hostel facility has been arranged in other buildings of the university. Interested students can stay in the safe environs of the hostel at the Hill Campus upon its completion.” Principal, GHSST, Arun Chandra Panthri averred that, after completing schooling in the mountains, students used to migrate to the cities in search of higher education, jobs and a better future. Now, living in the mountains, the students of GHSST are getting quality higher education at subsidised rates. The admission process at GHSST is currently underway. The courses offered here are Bachelor of Computer Application, BA/BSc in Yoga Science and Holistic Health, besides Diploma in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Computer Science and Engineering. A help desk has been set up at the campus to ensure that the students do not face any kind of problem for admission. Further details are available on the University website www.srhu.edu.in. Apart from this, candidates can get information through email: ghssttoli@srhu.edu.in, admissions@srhu.edu.in or 0135-2471135, mobile numbers – 6395486446, 7055309539, 7534010116, 9871404000, and 941203229. Toll free no. 18001210266